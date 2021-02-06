United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.95.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 106,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.38. 2,560,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,469. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

