ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COP. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of COP opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

