PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 12.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 45.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 75.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

