Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $18.83 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $18.83 billion and $6.97 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00243400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009636 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007615 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

