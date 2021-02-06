Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Target Price at $42.80

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 429,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.90. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.