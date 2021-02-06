Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $2,500.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,136.89.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,116.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,800.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,655.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

