Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 107 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

