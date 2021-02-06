Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after buying an additional 319,266 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

