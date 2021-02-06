Alpha Omega Group Inc. Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. The Boeing comprises about 0.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

