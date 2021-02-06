BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $6.52. BAE Systems shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1,472 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

