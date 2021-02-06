Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.16. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 24,500 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of C$39.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

In other news, Director Lorne Allan Torhjelm sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,350. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,240 in the last three months.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

