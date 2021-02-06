McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 997.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $212.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.