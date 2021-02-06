Vicus Capital Sells 7,559 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.