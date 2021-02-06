Lition (LIT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $325,837.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $325,837.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,183.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.81 or 0.04247539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00395469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.27 or 0.01150404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00469274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00384414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00240872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021965 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.