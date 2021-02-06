Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $14.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.89. 1,426,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.09.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,330,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,425 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,591. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

