Brokerages Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report sales of $20.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.78 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $74.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.24 million to $74.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.24 million, with estimates ranging from $90.66 million to $106.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 973,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

