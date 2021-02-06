Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.65-14.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.39. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.65-14.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.86.

NYSE:PH traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,384 shares of company stock worth $3,511,445. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

