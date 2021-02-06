Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

