RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

