DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Cap of $49.02 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $49.02 million and approximately $990,273.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for approximately $76.74 or 0.00190259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00175221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00074435 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043526 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.