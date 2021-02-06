SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,465.15 ($19.14).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:SSE traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The company had a trading volume of 2,170,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,309. The stock has a market cap of £15.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. SSE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,525.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,365.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

SSE plc (SSE.L) Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

