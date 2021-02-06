Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.37. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 9,585,510 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 target price on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.29.

The company has a market cap of C$201.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$125.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

