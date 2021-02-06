First Bauxite LLC (FBX.V) (CVE:FBX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Bauxite LLC (FBX.V) (CVE:FBX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. First Bauxite LLC (FBX.V) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 132,400 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$19.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

First Bauxite LLC (FBX.V) Company Profile (CVE:FBX)

First Bauxite Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America. It owns interests in the Bonasika mining license and Tarakuli-Canje permission for geological and geophysical survey. The company was formerly known as Academy Ventures Inc and changed its name to First Bauxite Corporation in December 2008.

