888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $248.33

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $248.33 and traded as high as $311.00. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) shares last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 519,184 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06.

In other 888 Holdings plc (888.L) news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

