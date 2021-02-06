Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.19

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.53. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 513,864 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.86.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.37.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7111507 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.51%.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.