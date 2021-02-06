Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $169.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,170. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,817 shares of company stock valued at $81,336,262. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 462.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,602,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

