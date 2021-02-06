Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $15.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $15.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $69.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $83.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,793.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,651.17. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

