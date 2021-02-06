Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post $1.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.77. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Markel Corp increased its position in The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 676,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,893,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its position in The Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in The Progressive by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

