S.A. Mason LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after acquiring an additional 319,266 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after acquiring an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $145.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average of $125.59. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.