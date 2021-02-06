Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Up 18% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) traded up 18% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.04. 758,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 205,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76,616 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

