Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. 711,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,628. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.