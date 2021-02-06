Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $106,436,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $82,000,000 after acquiring an additional 575,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

NYSE:ABT opened at $124.03 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.82. The firm has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

