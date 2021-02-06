Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Brokerages predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.71. Navient reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in Navient by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Navient by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 402,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

