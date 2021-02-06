Brokerages Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Sabre reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 518.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 650.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 776,108 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 144.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after purchasing an additional 247,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.53. 6,775,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

