Novak Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $268.10 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

