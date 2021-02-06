Well Done LLC Acquires 226 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 263.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 249,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after buying an additional 180,884 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 40,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,943,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

