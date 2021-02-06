Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Increased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $95.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $95.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

