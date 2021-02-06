Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16 to $2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.22 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,632. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

