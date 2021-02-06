Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $40,434.76 or 1.00196232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and $326.51 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00029078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062825 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 121,076 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

