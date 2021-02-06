Open Predict Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and $362.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.01198101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.74 or 0.06362795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.