SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 295 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

UL opened at $55.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

