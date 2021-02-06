Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 21.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.80. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $265.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.