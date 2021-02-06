Brokerages Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microbot Medical.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.05. 219,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,653. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.20.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.
Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.