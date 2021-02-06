$0.36 EPS Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after buying an additional 782,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 47,204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. 2,330,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,895. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.66 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.