$473.07 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to announce $473.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.50 million and the highest is $477.63 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $497.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,408,000 after acquiring an additional 792,211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 81,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 1,326,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,614. CoreCivic has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $860.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

