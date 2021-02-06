Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $74.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

