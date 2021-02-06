Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFD) Shares Down 0.7%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFD)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 1,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFWFD)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.