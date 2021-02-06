Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.76

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $16.45. Glatfelter shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 219,368 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 12.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Glatfelter by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

