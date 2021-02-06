Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.81. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 235,724 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKC. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 94,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

