Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.32

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $6.22. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 8,971 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.04 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.02%.

In other news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $331,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,300. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

